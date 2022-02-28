CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Members of the Champaign teacher's union expressed frustration when speaking out at a Monday school board meeting.
The Champaign Federation of Teachers has been bargaining with the Unit 4 district for a new contract since May of 2021. They officially started the posting process for a possible strike earlier in February after a negotiation session ended without success.
Teachers said they are concerned about the extension of the elementary school day, as Unit 4 officials want to lengthen it by 50 minutes. The union claimed the district has still not proposed how it would handle staffing, logistics and transportation needs.
"We are teaching with our hands tied behind our backs and we are drowning," said teacher Priscilla Putman.
Teachers are looking for a collaborative plan that addresses what the union called "systemic issues". They want an "achievement gap in Champaign schools" to be addressed.
The next bargaining session is set for Friday. Should the teachers decide to strike, the earliest possible date they could formally could do so would be March 21.
