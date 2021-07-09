CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - "We're marching for our kids, and we're marching for our young kids to have a summer, we have marching for young kids to experience life." A walk for peace and for kids to have a summer.
The walk comes at a time where gun violence in Champaign County is at an all-time high. Just one hour before this peace walk, Champaign Police responded to a shooting alongside the route the walk was scheduled to pass through. Chief Operating Officer, Maurice Hayes, saw the shooting in front of his eyes.
"I was just on my way over here, and how ironic that we hear for gun violence and put the guns down as I was dropping water off to one of the water spots, there was actually a shooting."
Even with the increase in shootings, Hayes says each incident touches him deeply, "It's sad man, even it's just sad. It's just sad that these things are going on, so blatantly and crazy. It's heartbreaking."
HV Neighborhood transformation led the walk, chanting “stop killing young men stop killing!" the entire 2-mile route from Garden Hills to Beardsley Park. They were sharing their powerful message, Hayes says, "We want these young people out here just doing all this foolishness to have a life and find a way out of it and we tell them even them that you don't have to do this. Stop doing it, you're hurting each other."
For more community events and peace walks, visit their website.
