DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - We Are One Community fund grants are being presented in Decatur Monday.
Labor unions will present $15,100 in grants at 1 p.m. on Labor Day.
This is a charitable giving fund for working families housed at The Community Foundation which gives 100 percent of all individual donations directly to local charity.
An additional grant of $10,000 will be presented to the Richland Community College Foundation through the organization's "Working Families for Veteran Education" project. The project consists of local union members volunteering to build and sell shepherd's hooks at the RCC Market with all proceeds going to scholarships for veterans attending Richland Community college.
"As a celebration of working families the We Are One Community fund and our Working Families for Veterans Education project demonstrates one more way that union members care about the community where they live, work and raise their families. Not only do they give financially but through volunteering on community projects," said Bill Francisco, President of Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly.