DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Kelsi Palmer made sure through her mom's battle with cancer, she made her feel beautiful.
"My mother passed from cancer back in 2016," Palmer said, who heads the 'We Fight Back" cancer group. "She was going through chemo and her nails grew like crazy, she lost her hair and so me and my sister would go out and give her a makeover."
Make over days with her mom led to an idea dawning on Palmer. Palmer gave 10 women a free make over.
"So then I thought, what about all the ladies that don't have anyone to do that for them," Palmer said. "Cancer is crazy. Anyone that has gone through it knows that it takes a lot from you, so I just want to give them back some of that beauty they think they lost, but they never lost it. So, this is just to make them feel beautiful again."
Hair stylists donated their time and resources to make the event possible.
"I would've never thought that people would have given back like the way they did. It's so amazing that my idea blew up into this big thing," Palmer said.
The women received a free make over, but also a new friend.
"Some of these ladies are still fighting cancer so we just want them to know we are fighting with you, we got your back," Palmer said.
Palmer hopes that the makeover event will become an annual program.
