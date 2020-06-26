DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A photoshoot event is planned for this Sunday in Decatur, capturing images of mullti-generational Black women in the community.
"We Rock Crowns Photoshoot" will be held June 28 starting at 4 p.m. at the Devon Lakeshore Ampitheater in Nelson Park.
A goodwill offering will be taken. Proceeds will be given to Growing Strong, a local nonprofit helping victims of sexual abuse.
Groups of 50 women or less will be inside the Devon at one time per social distancing guidelines.
A group picture will be taken outside The Devon too.
For more information, click HERE.
