DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DeWitt County woman hopes to spread positivity and encouragement through yard signs.
Megan Myers and her friend Nate passed out yard signs to DeWitt County community members that read "We Will Prevail #InItTogether #UniteDeWittCounty".
Myers said she got the idea about the signs after reading an encouraging sign one day on her drive home. She explained she felt a sense of hope after reading it, so decided to create a sign at the end of her driveway with the encouraging message.
"I went ahead and had a banner made and as my husband and I were installing it, people were driving by and honking," Myers said. "That just gave me such an awesome feeling."
Myers said after hearing the response from the community she and her friend Nate decided to make 100 yard signs and pass them out to community members for free to place in their yards.
"We have so much opportunity to move forward and we will get passed this and I just want to remind them (community members) not to lose hope and not think that all is lost," said Myers.
There aren't any plans to make more, but Myers said she would be willing to share the design with anyone who wants to make them for themselves.