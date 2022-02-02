DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Transit will suspend its services for the remainder of the day or until further notice due to weather conditions.
As of 10:00 a.m. February 2, 2022 all services have been suspended.
Decatur Transit was operating Tuesday morning on snow routes, but due to the decline in road conditions, made the executive decision to halt all services.
Tomorrows services are currently pending.
If you have any questions, Transit Dispatch at (217)424-2800 for most accurate schedule and routes.
