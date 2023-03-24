(WAND) - Improving weather is on the way this weekend for Central Illinois.
However, more rain is likely today and tonight. The rain could become heavy again this afternoon and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south.
Rainfall amounts will be around one-half of an inch north to more than an inch south.
Late tonight or early Saturday morning, a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain across the north before it ends.
Some sun will break through the clouds by Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-40s this weekend.
Morning sunshine Sunday will give way to more clouds and light rain chances Sunday night and Monday morning.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
