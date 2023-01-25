(WAND WEATHER)- A winter storm is bringing the first widespread heavier snow of the season to Central Illinois.
The heaviest accumulation of snow will be across our southeastern counties where six inches or more may fall.
Across the northwest, one to three inches of snow will accumulate. Around Decatur and Champaign, we're expecting three to six inches.
All of Central Illinois is under either a "Winter Storm Warning" (where the heaviest snow is expected) or a "Winter Weather Advisory" (for the lighter accumulation of snow).
The heavier snow will wind down around midday with snow showers possible this afternoon and tonight.
A wintry mix is expected Friday with milder temperatures and a light accumulating snow is forecast Saturday night and early Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
