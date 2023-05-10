(WAND) - The weather pattern will be changing soon across Central Illinois.
Wednesday will be another very nice day with a sun and cloud mix, light winds, and highs near 80°.
Thursday will be warmer and more humid with shower and thunderstorm chances arriving by afternoon. Highs will reach the low-80s.
We'll see a better chance of showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Some could be on the strong side.
Shower and thunderstorm chances last through the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid-80s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday.
Any lingering showers depart late Sunday night or Monday morning and highs by Monday will be in the low-to-mid-70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
