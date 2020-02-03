KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) – The National Weather Service picked up on some celebrating in Kansas City on weather radars.
The celebrating was so big the NWS said it was picked up on radars as fireworks began popping up all over Kansas City.
NWS posted a time-lapse video of the area as the celebrations began.
It’s been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
"Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!" the agency wrote.
On Wednesday, the Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl win with a parade.
“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade” is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20. The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.