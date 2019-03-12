SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather radios are being given away Tuesday in Springfield.
IEMA and the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association are giving away a select number of weather radios to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The radios will be given away at Central Illinois Ace Hardware at 1600 Wabash Ave. in Springfield from noon to 6 p.m.
The giveaway coincides with the anniversary of the 2006 tornadoes that tore through central Illinois and devastated parts of the Capital City.
Experts will be on-hand to program weather radios so they can be used immediately.