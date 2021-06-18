(WAND)- Today is going to be a hot and humid day across Central Illinois, with heat indices pushing 105°. That's not the only thing WAND Stormcenter 17 Meteorologists are keeping an eye on though.
Later today into tonight, thunderstorms could become strong to severe. While thunderstorms are off and on throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, severe weather chances look to hold off until 8 pm and last until 3 am Saturday.
The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk (3 of 5) for severe weather. This mean chances for severe weather will be widespread from Logan County down to Clark County. Those who are not under the Enhanced Risk, are under a Slight Risk for severe weather where thunderstorms will be more isolated.
Winds that could exceed 60 mph and large sized hail are the main threats for tonight's storms. Tornado activity cannot be ruled out but remains low on the threat scale and will be isolated if one touches down.
