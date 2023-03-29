(WAND) - Tranquil weather for Central Illinois before it turns stormy later this week.
Under a sun and cloud mix today and tomorrow, it'll be breezy with highs in the low-to-mid-50s today and in the low-to-mid-60s tomorrow.
A few showers arrive late Thursday night.
Showers and a few storms are possible Friday morning, but the most active weather will take place Friday afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front.
While we may see some hail Friday morning, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
Very windy conditions are expected Friday and early Saturday with gusts topping 50 miles-per-hour.
Friday's highs will warm well into the 60s and then only reach the upper-40s Saturday. We warm back into the low-60s Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
