(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy warmer temperatures for the week of Thanksgiving.
After a very breezy and cold weekend, the coldest of the fall season, a warm-up started Sunday.
Decatur woke up to a low of 13° Sunday, but it warmed into the upper-30s.
Today, high temperatures will be around 50°.
We warm to the low-50s Tuesday and into the upper-50s Wednesday.
Some light rain showers are possible Thanksgiving, but it'll still be mild. Highs will be in the low-50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
