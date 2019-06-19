ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration launched a website to assist people affected by flooding.
The “2019 Floods” website is available at this link. It offers a variety of links for people, with instructions for where to find Multi-Agency Resource Centers and where to report damage and debris on the page.
Flooding in recent months made a serious impact, leading Pritzker to activate the Illinois National Guard in affected areas along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. The Guard sent 200 members to those areas at the end of May after Pritzker made a disaster declaration affecting 34 Illinois counties. Over 400 Guard members are mobilized as of mid-June.
The government site says over 4 million sandbags, along with more than 3,100 rolls of plastic, have been distributed in areas affected by flooding. IDOC offenders filled nearly 1,100,000 sandbags. Over 37,000 tons of rock and another more than 1,200,000 tons of sand were also taken to flooded areas.
May 2019 was the third-wettest May in the history of Illinois, per U of I researchers.