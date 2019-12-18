DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster Cantrell Hall says there's a major need for foster parents in Central Illinois. The Decatur-based non-profit made a presentation Wednesday evening at the Decatur Public Library, where they educated community members on how to become a foster parent.
Cynthia Cherry, Licensing Representative for Webster Cantrell Hall, says if you're over 21, financially stable, don't have felonies on your record, and care about children, you are eligible to apply for a foster parent license.
"We want you to be as flexible as possible," she said. "Definitely loving, caring, and nurturing, and just be willing to be a part of the team, work with everyone and everybody to make sure that our children are provided for."
The child welfare agency says it's seen a recent spike in children who need foster care in the area - almost twice the amount of just a year ago - the kids coming from homes with unfit parents.
"Physical abuse," Cherry said. "some of our children are neglected, inadequate supervision, medical neglect..."
At Wednesday night's presentation, Cherry explained the process of becoming a foster parent, which includes paperwork, a walkthrough of your home, a background check, and training classes.
"It's a lot simpler than they think," Cherry said. "There's three basic home visits. Most of is it just paperwork... The training is great, you'll get a lot out of it."
Cherry says the process takes no more than a few months, and could make a critical different in a child's life.
"Call me," she said, smiling. "We can definitely use a home with a heart."
If you're interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a foster parent, you can call Webster Cantrell Hall at 217-423-6961.