CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - A lot of planning goes into a wedding, for some couples, it takes them a year and for others, the clock is ticking. Now with COVID-19, no matter how much planning has been done, things are uncertain.
Sarah Harkness and Peter Marlow are currently planning their wedding for June. However, COVID-19 has made things uncertain for the couple.
"Now we're just kind of sitting here waiting because we don't know what the next couple of weeks will look like," said Harkness.
She says as of now, they are not giving up on their original wedding plan, but things are a little stressful.
"I've had my moments where I cried and I was angry and stressed out, but for me, the most important thing is marrying my best friend and secondly, wanting my family and friends to be there," said Harkness.
However, for one couple, Allie Cooley and Josh Merreign, things have had to change immediately.
"We had planned everything for April 10," said Cooley.
She says the travel restrictions have changed everything for them. Their original plan was to marry in Maples, Florida.
"April 10 is so important to me," said Cooley.
She says that day would represent 4 generations of marriage for her family. So they will no longer be having a wedding event there, but they will still say their vows that day to keep the tradition alive.
At the end of the day, both couples get to say I-Do to their life partners and if anyone is feeling sad, just remember this:
"There's literally people fighting for their lives," said Merreign.