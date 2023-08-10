(WAND WEATHER)- As showers and thunderstorms rolled through Central Illinois on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, many communities got some much-needed rainfall.
Preliminary rain totals coming from the National Weather Service show some cities receiving over 3”!
The problem? It was just a bit too much for such a short period of time. This caused some Flash Flooding concerns in Sangamon and Christian County.
WAND viewer Michael Goza was able to take a couple photos of Flooding in Springfield at the Illini County Club, a private country club.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.