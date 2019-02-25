EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – More than one person had stab wounds after a Sunday night fight in Effingham.
Investigators say five male people, including four adults and a minor, were fighting in the 600 block of Edgar Ave. Law enforcement heard about the fight at about 6:45 and sent officers to the scene, who found a person with knife wounds.
That person and another two people went to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they’re exploring possible motives for the fight. There were no arrests made as of Monday evening and the investigation is ongoing. Bureau of Criminal Investigations detectives are interviewing all parties and witnesses.
“Patrol officers arrived on scene within a minute of being dispatched and were able to gather enough information to determine immediately that this was an isolated incident and there was no additional threat to the neighborhood or community,” said Effingham Police Chief Jeffrey Fuesting. “As our detectives continue to gather facts, we encourage anyone with additional information to contact our department or Crime Stoppers.”
Effingham police can be reached at (217)347-0774. Anonymous tips should be sent to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (217)347-6583. Cash rewards of as much as $1,000 are possible for information.