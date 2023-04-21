(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair winner U of I grad
The Women's Wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon is an University of Illinois graduate. Susannah Scaroni, won the race with a time of 1:41:45.
Local farm continues to battle food insecurity with help from $150,000 in ARPA funds
Sola Gratia Farm has been farming on four to 15 acres of land for the past 12 years. They grow about 50 different vegetables and donate a 10% to 30% of their produce to local foodbanks and programs.
Sojourn Shelter awarded $250,000 in grant funding
Sojourn Shelter in Sangamon County was one of 70 organizations to received a portion of $14 million in grant funding from Governor JB Pritzker, the Department of Human Services (IDHS), and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
Feeding Champaign County Food Summit holds discussion on food insecurity
The Feeding Champaign County Food Summit brought multiple organizations and volunteers together to discuss food insecurity in the community. Organizations spoke about what they currently do, and how to work together to accomplish more.
Special Olympics athlete continues to grow law enforcement patch collection
Special Olympics athlete Jeramey Woosley is preparing for his upcoming meet at Warrensburg High School. He has a strong passion for sports and competing, but Woosley is also passionate about collecting law enforcement patches. "I have over 2,000."
Thousands of Illinoisans use 988 lifeline since launch
Last summer a nationwide lifeline launched to serve anyone in crisis. In Illinois, thousands of people have been helped by calling 988. In the first six months that the 988 hotline has been operating, Illinois has fielded 66,553 calls, 8,712 texts and 14,574 chats.
Therapy dog at local high school brings joy and comfort to work
Every school has students and staff, but this employee at Mt. Zion High School is a bit different from the rest. Patterson, the two-year-old Labradoodle, goes to work and helps his mom, Jessica Hill, a social worker at the high school.
Springfield organization helps residents become foster parents
Across Sangamon County, there are over 600 foster children in need but only 200 licensed foster homes in the area. The James Project is a non-profit organization located in Springfield that acts as a bridge between government organizations and foster parents. Funded and run largely by volunteers, the organization provides clothing, hygiene kits, beds and even homes in some cases to foster children and their families.
Central Illinois towns to cash in on cannabis industry
WAND News is taking a closer look at the economic impact of legalized recreational cannabis, and the towns in central Illinois getting new dispensaries.
12-year-old Decatur native wins national wrestling championship
Jeremiah Hayes may seem like your average 12-year-old. However, the Baum Elementary 6th grader found his passion at just five years old. His family says wrestling runs through their blood.
