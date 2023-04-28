(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Decatur woman warns of misdiagnosis due to mental health condition
A viral Facebook post in central Illinois described a near death experience at a local hospital. Her body was filling with blood, yet she was almost kicked out of the emergency room. How a Decatur woman survived a medical emergency that was ignored by staff.
Mt. Zion high schoolers volunteer to help at-risk kids
The Mt. Zion High School Key Club spent their Monday morning beautifying the courtyard at the Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy building. High school students involved with the volunteer club helped add new plants and flowers to the building's courtyard.
From the kitchen to the boutique, Springfield family makes memories
Giving back runs in this family's blood. Usually they're in the kitchen, feeding Springfield one lasagna at a time. For their next mission, they're going from the oven to the boutique. Bit Boutique is offering suits, shoes, jewelry, ties and more. Anyone in need can come find the perfect fit.
Local students offered chance to ride Monster Truck
Students at Broadmeadow Elementary School got the chance to see the Raminator Monster Truck on Tuesday. The truck is finishing up a larger tour around the country with only a few more stops on the calendar.
Danville takes steps to ban shipping of abortion pills to the city
Recent plans to relocate an Indiana's women's clinic sparked controversy throughout the Danville community. The clinic would offer abortion services, but some say it doesn't belong in the city. On Tuesday night, Danville City Council's Public Service Committee voted 3 to 1 to pass an ordinance that would prohibit the shipment of abortion pills such as Mifepristone, to the city of Danville.
Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center at capacity
The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center has 85 kennels. Right now, 84 of those are in use. "We are not going to sugarcoat it, it is stressful for everyone involved," said Jeanne Keenan, Director of Operations at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center. "With being at capacity we have to figure out what we are going to do with the next one that goes in."
High school flame reaches out after 40 years to offer kidney to man in need
After visiting a doctor to examine a torn rotator cuff, Quintin Porter received some bad news. During what he thought was a routine visit, doctors checked his blood work and discovered that he was in stage three kidney disease. With his kidneys in trouble, Porter went on dialysis. Being tethered to a machine gave him plenty of time to bird watch, sketch, or spend time on his phone. One day, a friend from high school texted him with a surprising offer.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.