No More Life Without Parole for Illinois Minors
Public Act 102-1128 was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday. The new law means people younger than 18 must have the chance to be considered for parole after serving 10, 20, or 40 years depending on the sentence.
Virden Police Investigate Fentanyl at Local High School
Superintendent Kyle Hacke told WAND News two students at North Mac High School are ok after being exposed to fentanyl. On Friday, February 11th, two students were caught with marijuana. Administrators believe the pair had been using the drug when police were called. Virden's Police Chief tested the substance and found it tested positive for fentanyl with a field test kit.
Garden Hills Streetlighting Project to Begin this Month
"Starting today, Champaign Signal and Lighting will begin the underground boring work to start the streetlighting project that is scheduled to take place through this construction season and into next construction season,” said Public Information Officer, Kris Koester. Residents in Garden Hills are excited for the new addition.
Family Seeks Justice One Year After Son's Killing
On March 5th, 2022, Stephanie Hines received a phone call she would never forget. Her son, seventeen-year-old Kemareon Rice was shot and killed last March. Two suspects, 22-year-old Travell Washington and 23-year-old Freiashya Ayers have been wanted for first degree murder since last April. However, neither suspects have been arrested. Rice's family is begging for answers and justice.
Local Couple Found Love in Superstore
Derek and Lauren Maschoff met 10 years ago while working at the Walmart location on Lejune Drive. The couple dated for 7 years before getting married in 2020. Lauren manages the location on Lejune Drive. Derek now manages the west-side Walmart on Freedom Drive.
First Look at New DPS61 Magnet School
We're getting a sneak peak at what the new Decatur Magnet School. The almost $37-million project is being paid for with federal COVID dollars. BLDD Architects unveiled months of work behind the scenes to help open a new American Dreamer STEM Academy that will be known as DPS Magnet School.
Teen Charged in Lanphier Shooting Found Guilty
A teenage girl has been found guilty of stabbing another student at Lanphier High School in 2021. In the November 2021 attack at the school, 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott Jr. was killed when police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest. Another student, identified as a 16-year-old male, was wounded but survived.
Time Capsule Found During Illini Hall Demolition
A mysterious box was found inside a cornerstone during the demolition of Illini Hall at the University of Illinois. The box was determined to be a time capsule from the year 1907.
Gov. Pritzker Proposes 'Smart Start Illinois' Plan
WAND's Mike Miletich was in Springfield this week covering Governor JB Pritzker's State of the State address. 20.5% of the budget proposal could go to Pre-K-12 education and 19.7% supports human services. Pritzker said early childhood education will be a top priority with a $250 million investment to expand access to pre-school, uplift the childcare system, and increase early-intervention programs as part of his "Smart Start Illinois" initiative.
St. Joseph Woman Gains Confidence through New Parkinson's Therapy
After talking with her doctor, in July 2022, Irene Vaught entered the LSVT Big Program, a therapy program tailored to people diagnosed with Parkinson's or who have symptoms of the disease. Her therapist at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Caitlin Cleveland, is the only licensed occupational therapist in the Urbana area certified in the program.
