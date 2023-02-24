(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Illinois Woman Tells Drivers to Start Their Engines at Florida Race
Before Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300), 99-year-old Evelyn Brandt Thomas, who is deeply connected to central Illinois communities, had the honor of saying the most famous words in motorsports.
New Bargain Store Opens in Champaign
Ollie's, a bargain outlet based in Pennsylvania, opened its newest location in Champaign next to Kohls in the former Office Depot location. A wide variety of products will be offered including books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products and pet supplies.
Local Residents Share their Stories During National Eating Disorder Awareness Week
Nearly 29 million people in the U.S. struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives. Amy Noonan told WAND News her experience started in high school. Another woman, Hannah Schmitz shared how she tries to use her platform as a positive tool for physical and mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, click here for additional resources.
Beer and Chicken Purchases Result in Criminal Charges
Former Wapella Township Road Commissioner Eldon Cusey, 68, has been criminally charged by the Illinois Attorney General. Cusey allegedly used the township credit card for buying personal items like beer, home goods, pet food and live chickens. Cusey was the subject of a WAND News I-TEAM report in 2022.
Bill Could Mandate Personal Finance Education in Classrooms
The Illinois Senate is considering a bill that would require high school students to take a stand-alone personal finance course. Sen. Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) is sponsoring the bill. If passed and signed by the governor, it would require high school students to take a semester-long course during their junior or senior year.
