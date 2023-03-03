(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Local Teen's Chandelier Creations Used at NBA All-Star Event
Mckenna Blaudow, 13, started creating basketball hoop chandeliers during the pandemic. Her most recent buyer was an agency that decorates for events. Cara, Mckenna's mom, shared that the buyer said the hoop would be used for an NBA All-Star Game (NBA on TNT) event.
Champaign YMCA Hosts Sensory Friendly Night in Honor of Late Senator
The Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin's Place hosted over 80 individuals for the very first annual Scott Bennett Family Sensory Swim Night in honor of late State Senator Scott Bennett.
Springfield Releases Closed Session Audio Re: Wyndham Debt
The city of Springfield has released audio from a November 2nd, 2022 closed session discussion. In the meeting, aldermen were given information about outstanding debt the Wyndham owed to City Water Light and Power (CWLP).
Students Work With Therapy Dog in Rantoul
Students at Broadmeadow Elementary School in Rantoul have been getting to know the newest member of staff. Cooper is a two-year-old certified therapy dog. Owner, Sherrie Harper says Cooper has been a huge help to the students. Students include Cooper in their writing, math problems, and even their science lessons.
