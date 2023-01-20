(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Death of Earl Moore Jr.
Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. On Thursday, the family of Earl Moore Jr. held an emotional press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit against the two EMS workers and the company that employed them. Meanwhile, both EMS workers have been in court; both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Communities across central Illinois honored the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Champaign, Urbana, Springfield, and Decatur all featured events that celebrated the spirit of the holiday.
Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuits
HB5471, also known at the Assault Weapons Ban, was signed into law by Governor Pritzker on January 10. Since the signing, multiple law enforcement agencies, including over 60 sheriffs, have questioned the constitutionality of the law. On January 17, former Illinois Attorney General candidate Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit in Effingham County against the law. The Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit on January 18 challenging the law. On January 20, an Effingham Co. judge issued a temporary restraining order against the ban.
Woodrow Wilson School
On January 17, the Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. Some residents protested the move to demolish citing the historical value of the building.
Accused Bank Robber Caught in Vermilion Co.
According to the FBI, Jacob Edwards robbed a bank in New Baltimore, Michigan and fled in a car. On Thursday, Vermilion County deputies were notified that Edwards stole a truck in Lafayette, Indiana. Edwards abandoned the truck in Vermilion county and was at large until being caught on Friday afternoon. He pointed his gun at a deputy when confronted but was shot by the deputy and taken to a hospital.
Starved Rock Ranks on Instagram List
New research has named Illinois state park Starved Rock as the 7th most-Instagrammed state park in the country. There are over 102,800 Instagram posts with the hashtag #starvedrock. Niagara Falls was the most Instagrammed state park, with over 3,526,400 Instagram posts.
