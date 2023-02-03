(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Springfield Fire Department Expands
To better serve the growing city, the Springfield Fire Department will be getting a new fire house and replacing two others. Chief Blough said the main priority is reducing wait times and ensuring the safety of Springfield residents. Springfield's not the only city with fire house renovation. Urbana sought public feedback last month on the design of its new fire houses.
Rantoul Bowling Alley Gets Update
Aaron and Cindy Tuller have been renovating and remodeling the old County Tyme Lanes in Rantoul. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
SNAP Benefits To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels
Since April of 2020, all Illinois SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients received regular monthly benefits and additional emergency SNAP allotments. Beginning in March, SNAP households will no longer receive the additional allotments. "I've got two kids that I'm raising alone so you take $100 out of someone's already tight budget- and it's a huge impact," a local parent told WAND News.
Advocates Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking in central Illinois
U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Greg Harris, says human trafficking is a $150-billion dollar business worldwide. "It's not just the big city, it's the small towns, it's the rural areas. It's really everywhere, it's systemic. If you have access to the internet- you have access to be exploited," Jade Cothern, a team member with the Set Free Movement, told WAND News.
Governor Announces End Date For State COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation
Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023. Twelve other states and the Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 9, 2020. The end of the state proclamation will coincide with the end of the national emergency declaration.
Holocaust Survivor Speaks At Millikin University
On Tuesday, Milikin University hosted Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor and inspirational speaker. Steigmann's presentation titled, "Holocaust: My Story of Resilience," shared how he turned himself from a victim into a speaker and an advocate for social action. His main goal is to educate as many young people as possible. From January 31st to February 5th, Steigmann will give this presentation to five Decatur schools.
Springfield Man Found Guilty In Connection With Jan. 6
Thomas B. Adams Jr., 39, was found guilty on charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. Adams admitted to being present and inside the Capitol building and has the pictures to prove it. According to an article from the global news and lifestyle publication Insider published by Abigail Higgins, Adams said he was one of the first people to set foot in the U.S. Capitol.
Springfield Jr. Blues Beaten By Residents Of Local Senior Community
The Jr. Blues may be proficient on the ice but they were not prepared for a feisty game of noodle hockey against residents of Concordia Village. The hockey team visited the Springfield Lutheran Senior Services Life Plan Community and found a group of fierce noodle competitors. Players sat in chairs and passed an inflatable ball with pool noodles.
Douglas County Museum Starts Work on New Exhibit
Work is underway at the Douglas County Museum on its new storefront exhibit. The museum announced the permanent storefront exhibit will be a recreation of an early 20th-century business district and will feature public historical objects from donors.
Commemorating National Freedom Day In Central Illinois
"It represents the day when American citizens were free. What I mean by all, it was a day that included formerly enslaved African Americans," said Vincent June Chappelle, museum coordinator at the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.
Local Woman Shares Experience Of Heart Attack
A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. "I could have easily went back to sleep that night," Tammi Fanson says, recalling the evening that changed her life. "Don't do that. Go in to the hospital. Get your regular checkups. And listen to your body."
Local Doctor Shares Signs of Postpartum Depression
Postpartum depression impacts 1 in 8 women, according to the CDC. Dr. Allison Rinaberger, an OB-GYN at Springfield Clinic, says many women don't realize how common the condition is. "Postpartum blues are totally normal and you will have those definite ups and downs from you hormones," said Dr. Rinaberger.
Teamsters Strike At ADM
Teamsters Local 916 members at Archer Daniels Midlands (ADM), one of the top ten largest food companies in the world, have gone on strike at the company’s Decatur location. Teamsters Local 916 is made up of over 4,000 people throughout the state of Illinois.
Bungee Exercise Offered In Springfield
Springfield's newest exercise studio is offering bungee workout classes. Bungee xDené Fitness opened on Jan. 14 and is now offering high impact yet low intensity workouts set to pop music. Owner Dené Romanotto says it makes a great workout for a variety of ages because the bungee takes 70% of the participant’s body weight off their joints.
