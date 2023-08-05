(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Local pastor wants 'action' not just 'talk' after 15-year-old is lured to his death by fellow teens
"Senseless" and "tragic" is how Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, described the death of 15-year-old, Tyler Eubanks. Police say he was lured to an abandoned building by two fellow 15-year-old boys.
More than 100 DPS Prep Academy students participate in leadership conference
On Tuesday, Richland Community College hosted 140 Decatur Public School students in the Prep Academy program for a day-long leadership conference. The leadership conference, led by Mia Jackson-Tyus, focuses on giving students the necessary skills they need for high school and adult life.
WAND News investigates man wanted in Springfield murder
A Bethalto man is still on the run after being accused of brutally stabbing a Springfield woman to death in July. Police believe Gabriel Calixto Pichardo stabbed Emma Shafer to death in her Springfield home, before fleeing.
Illinois State Fair announces new sensory friendly initiatives
This year, the Illinois State Fair will be more accessible for people with sensory processing disorders. "Statistics show one in seven individuals live with a disability," said Rebecca Clark, the Manager of the Illinois State Fair. "Those with autism, PTSD, and other sensory processing sensitivities often experience sensory overload, limiting their ability to comfortably participate in social gatherings.
Congresswoman Kelly visits with farmers throughout district
During the August recess, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-02) took time on Thursday to tour various rural areas throughout her district. Her first stop on the tour was Cow Creek Farm in Paxton. The 500 acre organic farm in rural Paxton has been in the Glazik family for generations. "Our roots go down really, really deep in Paxton. My uncle actually has lock box 1 at the bank in town," said Will Glazik, fifth generation farmer.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.