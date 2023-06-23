(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Juneteenth's history in Springfield
While Monday is the official Juneteenth holiday, it marks the end of a week of celebration in Springfield. Juneteenth Inc. is involved in many events related to the holiday throughout the city. The organization was started in 2020 to focus on education about and celebrations of Juneteenth.
Danville mentorship program teaches kids leadership
The Three Kings of Peace are back with their Youth Mentoring Program in Danville this summer. The program is for students to learn basic reading and writing skills, but it's more than that. The program is held at the Youth Mentoring Center behind Mount Olive Baptist Church in Danville on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 am to 2 pm.
USTA Nationals hosted in Springfield
The USTA Trampoline and Tumbling Nationals were hosted at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield this week. This week marked the 52nd year for the USTA Nationals and the 3rd time Springfield has been selected as host city.
Man sentenced to prison for the rest of his natural life for shooting Decatur Officer
A Macon County Judge sentenced Joseph Williams, 24, to 80 years in prison for shooting a Decatur Police Officer. Williams, who is representing himself, appeared before the court on Thursday afternoon. Macon County Judge Jeffrey S. Geisler sentenced Williams to 80 years for Attempted Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, 3 counts of Felon Possession/Use of a Weapon, and for Obstruction of Justice.
Limb Loss and Limb Difference Day held in Springfield
Springfield Clinic and Hanger Clinic partnered to host a day of outdoor activities for people with limb loss and limb difference. The event was started with a speech by Billy Parker, a bilateral amputee who lost both of his arms in a workplace incident in January 2007. Parker says events like these allow him to encourage other going through similar experiences to him.
City council considers extending moratorium to further discuss video gaming
The video gaming discussion continued during Tuesday night's Decatur City Council meeting. The City of Decatur is making efforts to limit the amount of video gaming in the city. A six-month moratorium was put in place, pausing additional issues of licenses. During the moratorium, the city released a survey to residents. Nearly 800 participated and 85% believed there are too many businesses with video gaming.
