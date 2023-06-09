(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
$3M bond set for Decatur man who reportedly called 911, confessed to killing wife
Bond has been set at $3 million for a Decatur man charged with murder after police say he called 911 and confessed to killing his wife. Gary S. Russell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, describes this case as very unusual. "The call came in as a man who acknowledged that he killed his wife. So, it's an unusual type of call for us to get," said Brandel.
Macon County CASA playhouse raffle tickets on sale
The Macon County CASA Playhouse Raffle is underway. The raffle is the organization's largest fundraising event that raises funds for efforts to help children who are abused and neglected. "The raffle and this fundraiser it really helps us to advocate for the children we do serve and we want to get to the point where we can serve every child that comes into care," Director Blaine Smith said.
Shelbyville community joins fight for premature baby
The Shelbyville community is rallying behind what they're calling a miracle. Chloe Frederick told WAND News she had no complications throughout her 26 weeks of pregnancy. It wasn't until week later that she had an early surprise. "For the first 26 weeks I was pregnant with him. I didn't have any complications or anything. He just kind of out of the blue decided to join us," said Frederick. Baby Trey was born at just 27 weeks. He was 2lbs and 5.7oz at the time of his birth. Despite being a premature baby, his parents have a positive outlook after watching him grow.
Pedal Pushers Bike Program searching for more volunteers
The Pedal Pusher Bike Program is back and rolling through Monticello. In 2018, residents at Maple Pointe Assisted Living traveled north to Bloomington to participate in a bike program. This program allowed for nursing home and assisted living residents to be strapped in a seat in front of a bike and pushed around.
"Rideshare Foodie" makes stop in Springfield
Kreskin J. Torres has traveled to all 50 states in search of the country's best food and best people. He is known as the "Rideshare Foodie" online, with thousands of followers on his social media accounts. The Baltimore Native drives from city to city, making money by driving for rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber. He has accumulated 397,000 miles on his 2012 Honda Accord.
Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
Rantoul Police have released the names of two officers involved in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old following a traffic stop and foot chase Wednesday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jordan A. Richardson of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. on June 7 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department from a gunshot wound to the chest.
