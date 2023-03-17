(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
New campus facility named in honor of Gies alumnus Steven Wymer
Gies College of Business named its new building in recognition of a gift from alumnus Steven Wymer, pending Board of Trustees approval. The building will serve residential and online students and faculty and staff from Gies Business and other schools and colleges on campus.
Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company
Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. The new contract is effective immediately.
Microloan program to help small businesses in Champaign
The Champaign County Economic Development Corporation has partnered with Champaign County, nonprofit group Justine PETERSEN, Busey Bank, and PNC Bank to provide a microloan program for small businesses in Champaign. Champaign County allocated $250,000 to establish the program. Board member Chris Stohr said this can provide new entrepreneurs with extra support.
Three suspects arrested for Decatur shooting that killed pregnant woman, injured 4-year-old
In a search aided by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Mattavius A. Anderson and a 15-year-old were arrested in Champaign on Tuesday. Both were wanted in connection to the shooting of Janiah Thomas and a four-year-old child that occurred on N. Woodford Street on March 8, 2023.
'Here I Have Lived': New ALPLM exhibit features Illinoisans over the centuries
A major new exhibit will open next week at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. The exhibit will explore the idea of "home" and how that has been experienced by various Illinoisans over the centuries.
DFD responds to record number of calls, with fewer firefighters
The Decatur Fire Department responded to a record-breaking 13,108 calls in 2022. "That averages out to about 1 call every 40 minutes day and night, all year long. And that increasing workload is being distributed among less and less fireman," Jeremy Ruderman, Public Information Officer for Local 505 told WAND News.
