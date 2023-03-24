(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Judge rules confession of former daycare worker accused of shaking baby to death can be used in court
A judge denied a motion for the confession of a former Forsyth daycare worker accused of shaking a baby girl to death to be suppressed. Taylor Burris, 24, is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty.
Theatre 7 works to raise $40,000 to repair roof
Theatre 7 hit the first fundraising goal of $10,000 to repair their historic downtown building, and now has eyes on their second goal of reaching $40,000 to replace their roof. The volunteer-run nonprofit organization is raising funds to help make some much needed building repairs including fixes to the furnaces, roof, and elevator.
Illinois Raptor Center raising money for eagle-sized incubator
The Illinois Raptor Center is raising money for a larger incubator that can hold injured eagles. Incubators help regulate the body temperature of injured birds in addition to providing oxygen. The IRC hit their fundraising goal within an hour of posting the ask.
Decatur helps fund new daycare to open on Jasper St.
The Decatur City Council is putting almost $200,000 into a Jasper Street project that will bring a daycare back to the city's urban core.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.