Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Woman and child shot in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department said it responded to a residence in the 1300 block of N. Woodford Street on Match 8 in reference to two gunshot victims. On arrival, officers located the woman and child. Both victims were transported to a hospital. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Janiah Thomas, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. She was 26 weeks pregnant. As of Friday, March 10, one person is in custody in connection to the shooting and two more are wanted for arrest.
Hundreds take part in annual Polar Plunge
Dozens of people from around the area jumped into Lake Decatur for a good cause. The plunge supports more than 21,000 Special Olympic Athletes across the state.
New Krekel's opens in Forsyth
Nearly 3,000 burgers were served at Krekel's new location in Forsyth. The new restaurant replaces another Krekel’s which was located on North Woodford in Decatur near Mound Road.
Secretary of State celebrates 40 years of production at MRI
Macon Resources is celebrating 40 years of hard work and dedication. Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias, marked the milestone with a trip to MRI. Giannoulias was sworn in to office in 2023 when he took over from long-serving Secretary Jesse White.
Macon County CASA welcomes new executive director
Blaine Smith is the new executive director of Macon County CASA. Smith is a Kincaid native, but moved to Decatur in 2013. She replaces Julia Livingston, who is stepping down after five years.
ADM, Richland Community College team up to offer training program for new process technicians
ADM has partnered with Richland Community College to offer a training program that will jump-start careers in agricultural production. The program is a 28-week Process Technician Trainee program that serves as an educational pathway for candidates to learn how to become Process Technicians through paid training and hands-on learning experiences.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee to give U of I commencement speech at May 2023 graduation
Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will serve as the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s commencement speaker Saturday, May 13, at 9:30 a.m. in Memorial Stadium. ESPN named her one of the 50 Great Athletes of All Time, and she was named Female Athlete of the 20th Century by Sports Illustrated.
Meet the Unit 4 School Board Candidates
Early voting began for local elections which take place April 4th, 2023. Seven candidates are running for a seat on the Unit 4 School Board: Jamar Brown, Amy Armstrong, Elizabeth "Besty" Holder, Mark Thies, Mark Holm, and Albert Zwettler. Candidates publicly addressed their concerns and goals for the district during a forum hosted by local teachers and community groups.
Decatur Parks temporarily closes pedestrian bridge due to car
The Decatur Park District has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge across the old train trestle in the West End of Fairview Park. According to the post, a car had entered the bridge and gotten stuck overnight.
Champaign County African American Heritage Trail unveils first sign in Downtown Champaign
The Champaign County African American Heritage Trail has unveiled its first sign in Downtown Champaign. The sign tells the story of when abolitionist Frederick Douglass came to visit Champaign back in 1869. Following this sign, many others will be added in Urbana, Homer, and Broadlands where other developments and Black History took place.
Ice Cream stand opens 71st year in new location
It’s a classic ice cream stand that opened its doors in 1952. Now, starting its 71st year, Homewood Grill in Effingham is opening for the season at a new location. Moving from South Willow Street to 1002 W. Fayette Avenue the Homewood Grill now has a larger space and more importantly a drive-up window.
The Golden Nugget Casino is one step closer to opening
The city of Danville is one step closer to bringing this casino to life. The Golden Nugget Casino broke ground in Danville in April of 2022. The facility will be fully equipped. "We'll have two sit-down dining restaurants, a sports book. Just shy of 500 slot machines and 14 table games," said James Wilmot, President of Danville Development.
St. Mary's staff reflect on obstetrics unit closing
It was an emotional day on the Labor and Delivery floor of St. Mary's hospital as doctors, nurses and midwives said goodbye to the unit that's been delivering babies in Decatur for over 60 years. HSHS made the decision to temporarily close the obstetrics unit before it's set to permanently close later this spring.
