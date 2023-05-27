(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Lincoln Taco Truck destroyed by fire
Ami-gos' Taco Truck has been a staple in Lincoln since it opened last summer. On Friday, Ami-gos' Taco Owner Ami Cleveland posted on the business' Facebook page: "Our trailer caught fire pretty badly this morning. Cause is unknown at the moment, We will be closed for the foreseeable future."
Raoul releases report naming 451 Illinois Catholic leaders who sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950
The Illinois Attorney General's Office has found that more than 450 clerics and religious brothers abused nearly 2,000 children in Illinois since 1950. The new report released Tuesday by Attorney General Kwame Raoul is a stark contrast from 2018 when the Catholic Dioceses of Illinois only listed 103 substantiated child sex abusers across the state.
Special Education teacher's aide admits to misconduct, still teaching in DPS61 schools
A Macon Piatt Special Education District teacher's aide admitted to downloading nude images at school and now parents are questioning why he's still employed with the district. WAND News started investigating this teaching assistant, at Eisenhower High School, last November after a Decatur parent filed an emergency protective order against him. But records show problems actually started three years ago in November of 2020.
An inside look at the FBI Evidence Response Team
Even for crime TV fans, activities like dusting for figure prints or using a blue light may seem unusual. But for the Evidence Response Team (ERT) at the Springfield FBI Field Office, both are frequent activities.
New historical marker at Macon Courthouse sheds light on lynchings in Central Illinois
Walk It Like We Talk It is bringing over a century of history to the present. According to Macon County Historian, Mark Sorensen, in 1893 Samuel J. Bush was accused of assaulting two white women. As a result of the accusations, a mob of white men removed Bush from his jail cell, and lynched him across the street from the Macon County Courthouse. A historic marker will be unveiled at the courthouse on June 3rd, the 130th anniversary of Bush's death.
