(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Springfield doctor selected for year-long NASA mission
When Dr. Nathan Jones spent eight hours filling out an online application for a NASA Mars mission, he never thought he would be selected. The Emergency Medicine Physician at Springfield Memorial Hospital was so sure he wouldn't make it through the screening process that he didn't even tell his wife he had applied until two weeks later.
Storm winds whip through Teutopolis cattle barn, over 300 head of cattle relocated
Recent storms swept across Central Illinois, causing damage along the way. Hartke Swine Center, a local farm in Teutopolis took some of the damage. Wicked winds destroyed the farm's monoslope Monday morning. The cattle barn kept over 300 heads of cattle.
Crackdown on crisis pregnancy centers passed out of statehouse
Crisis pregnancy centers provide resources to expecting mothers and families in Illinois. But state lawmakers said some of these centers are deceiving and harming women in a vulnerable time. Senate Bill 1909 passed out of the Illinois House of Representatives Wednesday night and is headed to Governor J.B. Pritzker's desk for signature. The proposal is aimed at cracking down on crisis pregnancy centers that deceive patients. But some centers say their industry is being wrongly vilified.
Illinois House unanimously passes school bus safety plan
Illinois school buses could soon have extended stop arms to help kids stay safe thanks to a plan passed out of the House and Senate. Senate Bill 2340 will allow school buses to have two stop arms with flashing lights to partially obstruct roads when students get on or off the bus.
Operation Honor Guard celebrates 10 years of service at the annual Day of Giving
Operation Honor Guard hosted their annual Day of Giving while celebrating 10 years of service. Starting in Danville, Operation Honor Guard's mission is to collect money through donations for veterans to have matching uniforms and gear for military funerals.
