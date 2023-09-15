(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
OSHA responds to scene, opens investigation into ADM explosion
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is opening an investigation with the Archer Daniels Midland Company following Sunday night's explosion that injured at least eight people. Firefighters were called back to the scene to battle hot spots on Wednesday.
Local first responders remember 9/11
After 22 years, the scars remain from the tragic incident in New York on September 11, 2001. On Monday, local first responders shared their feelings regarding the tragic losses of September 11
Local businesses offer support after nine-year-old is killed by freight train in Royal
Nine-year-old Easton Wilsey was biking to school last Friday when he was struck and killed by a freight train. With a community in shock, local businesses are trying to help where they can.
Senate eyes abuse at Thomson, Illinois prison
The Senate Judiciary Committee tackled corruption and abuse in the federal prison system on Wednesday. Senator Dick Durbin, (D-Illinois), pointed to abuse at the prison in Thomson, Illinois.
Stratton says Japanese businesses find Illinois workforce, infrastructure attractive
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton just returned from leading a delegation of 20 government and business leaders on a mission to reinforce economic cooperation between Japan and Illinois. Japan is one of the state's largest partners for trade and foreign direct investment.
Springfield family uses story to spread awareness of childhood cancer
June Dallas was 13 months old when she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma. She spent most of her life in the hospital, before she passed away in December of 2022. Now her parents are using her story, and hoping to raise awareness on childhood cancers.
Defense attorney argues dismissal of Nichols case in court
A Macon County Judge heard arguments on Friday morning in the Doug and Kelly Nichols case. Defense attorneys for the pair filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Kelly Nichols, 52. She faces 18 charges related to child pornography.
