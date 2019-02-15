LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Wellness Expo is being held in Lincoln this weekend.
The 2019 Wellness Expo is a free event with over 70 vendors, inflatables for kids, free health screenings, and more.
The event will be Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is sponsored by the Logan County Department of Public Health, Lincoln Park District, and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
It will be in the field house at the Lincoln Park District.
Over 650 attended the event last year.
The Expo offers a children's cooking activity at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. provided by students of the Lincoln Community High School culinary arts program.