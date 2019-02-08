CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Wells Fargo Advisors in Charleston is giving $10,000 for Eastern Illinois University to offer scholarships.
This is the second donation to Eastern Illinois University as part of the university's Community Ambassador Scholarship package.
The goal is to encourage local high school graduates to stay in the area for college.
A $20,000 gift from Wells Fargo Advisors was given in December 2017 to kick start the program.
52 local high school students received $2,000 Community Ambassador Scholarships to attend Eastern Illinois University last fall.
"Wells Fargo Advisors was a catalyst in helping EIU to initiate our Community Ambassador Scholarship program over a year ago, and we're pleased to partner with them again as they support additional scholarships in the east-central Illinois area," said Dr. David Glassman, EIU president. "Wells Fargo Advisors have been vital to the comprehensive success of this program, and their commitments have inspired other local businesses to continue investing in our own communities. I thank them for their leadership and their devotion to student success."
"Wells Fargo Advisors is committed to positioning people for long-term success," said Wells Fargo Advisors Branch Manager Gary Swearingen. "Part of that commitment is providing the access and opportunities students need to be successful as current and future members of our regional communities."
Studies from the Illinois Board of Higher Education show the majority of Illinois college students tend to stay in the state after graduation, with many going on to live and work in or near their hometowns.