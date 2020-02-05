(WAND) - Breakfast is coming to a local Wendy’s near you this year. The company announced their plans to expand their breakfast menu on Tuesday.
Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020
The company said it will be “a breakfast worth getting up for.” The menu includes the Breakfast Baconator with savory sausage, freshly cracked egg and bacon strips. Also, on the menu is a Frosty-ccino. It’s cold-brew coffee and Frosty mix.
The full menu has nine sandwiches, including three croissants and egg sandwiches that can also be served on a biscuit or classic bun.
Currently Wendy’s offers breakfast at about 300 locations, but on March 2 the new menu will launch.
#WendysBreakfast is coming on 3/2. This is former McDonald’s Chef @Mike_Haracz. He’s about to learn why we’re stacking bacon six strips high on the Breakfast Baconator. What’s good, Mike? pic.twitter.com/pcxbW4BHMS— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020