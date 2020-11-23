DECTAUR, Ill. (WAND) – The backbone of Central Illinois is asking you to not forget them this holiday season with Black Friday just days away and COVID-19 forcing changes to the way you spend your cash.
“The pandemic has been horrible,” Sheryol Threewit, owner of All Things Beautiful, said. “We’re just barely surviving down here.”
Threewit says since the start of the pandemic, her sales are down 25% and she is barely breaking even, but she is optimistic. She has moved sales online and hopes the holiday shopping week will take things from the red to the black.
"I am hoping through December 31st, now through December 31st, I am hoping that I will make up my loss,” Threewit said.
The pain of lost revenue is something many businesses are dealing with, including Penelope Boutique in downtown Decatur. The limited number of people walking throughout downtown Decatur has taken away the normal foot traffic both stores are used to.
"We're definitely making a more online presence to make up for the customers that can't come into the store right now,” Paige Roach, manager of Penelope Boutique, said.
Both businesses don’t expect customers to shop in the store this Black Friday and are encouraging people to shop online.
"Shop small,” Threewit said. “Support small business in downtown Decatur. We really need it."
