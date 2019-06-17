DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - People in the West End neighborhood said they've noticed homes and cars being burglarized. It is to the point where they expressed their frustrations to the city council.
Dianna Pace is part of neighborhood coalition to address the the break-ins and thefts in her neighborhood. During the "Appearance of Citizens", Pace mentioned how members of the council live in the neighborhood too. She asked aloud if it is possible to have more police patrol the area.
"I don't know if that's been discussed with you all but that is something we'd like to see as a possibility," Pace said to the council.
Erin Tatum, another West End Resident, said the West End is a great neighborhood despite the issues of theft. Tatum has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.
"Despite the issues we're facing, the West End is a great place," Tatum said.
She doesn't want the challenges of her neighborhood to put a negative spotlight on where she lives, but she expressed how she has a voice that needs to be heard.
'I can only imagine it must be frustrating," Tatum said. "It's an invasion of your home, your property and we work hard for our things."