LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A dead finch, submitted to Illinois Department of Agriculture laboratory tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
According to the Logan County Department of Public Health the bird was submitted on July 5, and was collected in Lincoln, IL.
West Nile encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by the WNV which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.
The LCDPH reports to date in Illinois for 2022, approximately 11 counties have reported WNV activity.
The LCDPH reminds everyone that even though summer is coming to an end, mosquitoes can remain active when temperatures are above 60°F and activity will usually persist until the first hard frost.
With a case now reported in Logan County the LCDPH has released a list of the best ways to prevent WNV disease.
The Logan County Department of Public Health would like to urge you to practice the three “R’s” – reduce, repel and report.
- Do reduce your exposure by avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Repair screens with tears or any other outer openings. Keep windows shut and eliminate areas of standing water around your property where mosquitoes can breed.
- Do repel mosquitoes from biting when outdoors by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt (light-colored clothing is preferred). Wear repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 and use according to the label instructions.
- Do report dead birds to the Logan County Department of Public Health. If the bird is dead less than 24 hours and has appeared to die of natural causes, it may be eligible for testing. Bird specimens will be accepted for testing until October 15th.
In addition, anyone can always alert your local health department or local municipality to report any stagnant water in roadside ditches, abandoned pools, flooded yards or similar locations that may provide breeding sites for mosquitoes.
The LCDPH also reminds if you are bitten by a mosquito, there is no reason to be tested for WNV since illnesses related to mosquito bites are rare. However, if you develop symptoms such as high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headache, you should see your doctor.
If you have questions regarding WNV, you can contact the Logan County Department of Public Health at 217-735-2317.
