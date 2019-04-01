DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Exercise Science and Sport Department at Millikin has transformed the West Towne Square space into the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion.
The second floor has classrooms and collaborative spaces for learning and training. It is also home to the Bod Pod, a body composition tracking system.
The lower level of the building has been remodeled with an athletic training room, treadmills and other exercise training equipment.
Millikin says the space will prepare more than 200 students for their careers in one centralized location rather than eight different facilities across campus.