WEST VIRGINIA (WAND) - A group of West Virginia corrections trainees have been suspended and are facing termination after they were photographed giving a Nazi salute in their uniforms.
West Virginia's Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety gave NBC News a copy of the photo with the trainees' faces blurred out.
The group, Basic Training Class 18, appeared to be graduating. They are making the salute under a sign that reads, "Hail Byrd."
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered the termination of any state employees to be found involved in the photo.
"This will not be tolerated on my watch — within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — or within any agency of state government," Justice said.
A number of employees have been suspended, pending the outcome of the official investigation.