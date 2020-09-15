MACOMB, Ill. (WAND) - A Western Illinois University student was shot Tuesday night by his roommate in Thompson Hall, according to University officials.
A University spokesperson told NBC affiliate WGEM that the Office of Public Safety was called to the dorm around 10:40 for a report of a shooting. When emergency personal arrived, a student, who has not been identified, was found shot. The student's condition is unknown. The suspect had already left the area when police arrived. It is unclear where in the building the shooting took place.
Students who live in Thompson Hall have been relocated to another building on campus, and University officials are working with them on housing. It is unclear when students will be allowed to return to their dorms.
Western Illinois University officials say counceling staff is being brought in for students.
Police have identified the suspect as freshman Kavion Poplous, 18. He is considered armed and dangerous. A search for the suspect is underway. Individuals with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.