VERMILION COUNTY (WAND) - A Westfield man is dead after the coroner said he crashed his car early Sunday morning.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Christopher B. Taflinger, 38. The coroner said the crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Route 1, just south of Danville.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the crash.
