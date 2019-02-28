WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Westville Junior High School Principal Jared Ellison has been named this year's Middle School Principal of the Year.
A group of around 200 seventh- and eighth-graders, staff, and special guests congratulated him during an assembly to announce the award, the News Gazette reports.
The award recognizes middle school principals who have made a positive impact on their students and community.
The award is given out by the Illinois Principals Association as part of its Award for Excellence program.
Honorees will be recognized at the association's annual Education Leaders Fall Conference in October.
Winners are are chosen from a pool of nominees across the state.
The News Gazette reports Ellison also received a certificate from the Illinois House from state Rep. Mike Marron, who was in Springfield.
Ellison has worked for the Westville school district since 2005.