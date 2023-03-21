(WAND) - Spring is here, and it'll turn wet and mild across Central Illinois.
The first round of rain arrives this afternoon into early tonight. Highs today will be around 50°.
More showers are possible around daybreak Wednesday and we'll see scattered showers during the day. Highs will be much warmer in the low-60s.
Rain is likely Wednesday night through Friday with periods of heavy rain later Thursday into Thursday night. It'll be rather windy Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid-60s.
Some storms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday and some could be on the strong side.
Rainfall amounts will be one to four inches with the heaviest across the south.
Wet weather sticks around through Saturday morning.
Temperatures will stay on the mild side mainly in the 50s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
