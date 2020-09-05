SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of Wet Bar in Springfield said the city has suspended his liquor license.
Owner Yatti Etly told WAND his liquor license was suspended due to COVID-19 violations.
The suspension comes less than a month after a fatal shooting happened outside the bar. Dearious Jones, 32, was shot and killed just feet away from Wet Bar.
Police said the shooting happened near Etly’s bar after a large fight broke out and shots were fired. Etly said his bar was closed a couple hours before the shooting after people wanting in were denied access to the bar because of COVID-19 capacity limits and were getting rowdy.
Last month, Etly told WAND News he was frustrated with the negative reaction on social media pointed at him and his bar. "I'm seeing a lot of negative things said about me and the bar and at the end of the day it was out of my control," said Etly. "There was nothing physically that I could have done. How can you judge me for something I had nothing to do with."
