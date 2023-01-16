(WAND WEATHER)- Two weather systems will bring wet conditions to Central Illinois this week.
The first will bring rain and a few afternoon thunderstorms today. It'll be rather breezy with highs reaching the lower-50s.
Rain ends early tonight and sunshine returns Tuesday. It'll be breezy and cooler with highs in the 40s. That's still well above average for this time of the year.
Another round of rain arrives Wednesday into Wednesday night. This rain event will be heavier than today's.
Colder air spills in Thursday with falling temperatures throughout the day with some snow flurries possible.
It'll be colder Friday into the weekend with highs in the 30s to around 40°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
